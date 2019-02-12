Duchess of Sussex presented with book produced by UEL students
PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 February 2019
Jonathan Cole Photography Ltd
The Duchess of Sussex has been presented with a book produced by University of East London students.
The book, Voices from the Jungle, explores what life is like for refugees and asylum seekers in northern France.
The Duchess, in her role as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, visited City, University of London where Dr Aura Lounasmaa, lecturer in social sciences at UEL, gave a presentation.
She said: “It was a great opportunity to speak with the Duchess of Sussex about global education and research challenges she cares deeply about.
“We also spoke about our OLIve course for refugees and asylum seekers hoping to get into university, which UEL has been running for two years.”
The Duchess also met with academics and students, including those from the Commonwealth.