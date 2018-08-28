Newham’s Brampton Manor and Forest Gate named in top 50 performing schools nationally

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:58 24 January 2019

Newham’s Brampton Manor Academy and Forest Gate Community School have been named in the top 50 performing schools nationally.

Today (Thursday) the Department for Education (DforE) published secondary school league tables, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.1.

With a Progress 8 Score of +1.13, the value added score of pupils at Brampton Manor from primary school to GCSE is the highest in Newham, while Forest Gate (1.01) is the second highest.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Brampton Manor Academy: 1.13

Forest Gate Community School: 1.01

Plashet School: 0.79

Sarah Bonnell School: 0.58

‘Above average’:

School 21: 0.47

Little Ilford School: 0.43

Langdon Academy: 0.41

Chobham Academy: 0.37

St Angela’s Ursuline School: 0.35

Lister Community School: 0.27

‘Average’:

Kingsford Community School: 0.17

St Bonaventure’s RC School: 0.08

Stratford School Academy: 0.04

Rokeby School: 0.01

Eastlea Community School: -0.21

East London Science School: -0.26

‘Below average’:

Royal Docks Academy: -0.24

The Cumberland School: -0.43

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.

