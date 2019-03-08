UEL using data to find students who need help with their mental health

The University of East London is hoping to use data and AI to find students who need help with their mental health. Picture: UEL. UEL

A new data driven initiative to support students with mental health issues is being launched by the University of East London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The university has teamed up with industry partners, charities and other universities in the £2 million initiative to find ways to better recognise students who are suffering with mental health issues and support them.

Work on the project includes the development of an "early alert" tool, which will use data mining, analytics and customer service information to identify at-risk students.

You may also want to watch:

Supported by the Office for Students, the current plan is to deliver the project by 2021 and will involve the University of East London hiring new intervention counsellors, fund PHD students and create a specialised student group.

"Recognising and supporting student mental health and well-being is a priority not just for the University of East London but for the entire higher education sector," said Dr Ian Pickup University of East London's chief operating officer.

"Clearly, we need to start looking beyond traditional means of outreach and support."

The project aims to provide students with the emotional, social, physical and intellectual help they need in their professional and personal lives.