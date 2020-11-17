Search

Custom House pupils connect with local history for international art project

PUBLISHED: 14:06 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 17 November 2020

Royal Docks Academy pupils detailed textured studies into aluminium foils, before cutting out the shapes and lacquering them with coloured enamel paints. Picture: Royal Docks Academy

Royal Docks Academy pupils detailed textured studies into aluminium foils, before cutting out the shapes and lacquering them with coloured enamel paints. Picture: Royal Docks Academy

Custom House school pupils drew inspiration from the tin foil industry as part of an international art project.

Pupils took part in virtual workshops with artist Shona Watt looking at the importance of the tin foil industry in Silvertown. Picture: Royal Docks AcademyPupils took part in virtual workshops with artist Shona Watt looking at the importance of the tin foil industry in Silvertown. Picture: Royal Docks Academy

Schools and artists from around the world came together to create art as part of the British Council project Rivers of the World.

Year 10s from Royal Docks Academy took part in virtual workshops with artist Shona Watt looking at a factory in North Woolwich Road, Silvertown, which produced metal foils to package tinned fruit and vegetables.

Pupils were introduced to a metal embossing technique, drawing detailed textured studies into aluminium foils before cutting out the shapes and lacquering them with coloured enamel paints.

The finished artwork was showcased on flag banners and boards outside the Tate Modern in September. Picture: Royal Docks AcademyThe finished artwork was showcased on flag banners and boards outside the Tate Modern in September. Picture: Royal Docks Academy

Their artwork was displayed on flag banners and boards outside the Tate Modern in September and will be exhibited in Sudan.

Creative arts faculty leader John O’Donnell said: “The creative process was a welcome experience and in contrast to the feeling of isolation.”

