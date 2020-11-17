Custom House pupils connect with local history for international art project
PUBLISHED: 14:06 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 17 November 2020
Archant
Custom House school pupils drew inspiration from the tin foil industry as part of an international art project.
Schools and artists from around the world came together to create art as part of the British Council project Rivers of the World.
You may also want to watch:
Year 10s from Royal Docks Academy took part in virtual workshops with artist Shona Watt looking at a factory in North Woolwich Road, Silvertown, which produced metal foils to package tinned fruit and vegetables.
Pupils were introduced to a metal embossing technique, drawing detailed textured studies into aluminium foils before cutting out the shapes and lacquering them with coloured enamel paints.
Their artwork was displayed on flag banners and boards outside the Tate Modern in September and will be exhibited in Sudan.
Creative arts faculty leader John O’Donnell said: “The creative process was a welcome experience and in contrast to the feeling of isolation.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.