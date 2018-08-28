Search

Cumberland School student wins a scholarship to Kings College weeks after another pupil scoops a place to Eton

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 February 2019

Alwiya Mohamed has won a scholarship to Kings College.

Alwiya Mohamed has won a scholarship to Kings College. Pic: Tom Barnes

A teenager from Plaistow has become the second student from her school to win a scholarship to a top independent education institution.

Maheraj Ahmed has won a scholarship to Eton. Pic: Tom Barnes.Maheraj Ahmed has won a scholarship to Eton. Pic: Tom Barnes.

Alwiya Mohamed, a student at The Cumberland School in Plaistow, will study A Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Psychology at the world-famous Kings College in Wimbledon, after winning the £43,000 scholarship.

The 16-year-old follows in the footsteps of Maheraj Ahmed who won a place last December to study at Eton College on a £76,000 scholarship.

Alwiya was offered a place at Kings College after coming through three entrance exams and impressing during an interview.

The school were so impressed they offered to pay all of her fees, totalling £43,000 over the two-year course.

She said: “First Maheraj and now me, I can’t really believe it has happened at this one school in Newham.

“We are lucky in Newham that we do have lots of good sixth forms but the level of education they can offer at Kings is on a different level.

“I was so surprised to get in because I was told they very rarely offer full scholarships. I had to get the full scholarship, my family couldn’t afford to pay any of the fees.

“I know the students will be different from me but I am not worried. I am extra motivated to do well because of my background.”

Kings College counts Hollywood actor Ben Barnes, Betfair founder Andrew Black and Mumford and Sons singer Marcus Mumford among its alumni.

Alwiya and Maheraj won their place thanks to the schools Prestigious Colleges programme which supports students with applications to fee paying Independent schools.

Each pupil was given help with applications, interview preparation and exam preparation from a teacher mentor at the school.

Alwiya said: “It has changed my life, there is no other way to put it. There is a lot of talent in Newham but very little opportunity.

“What Cumberland have done is give us students the chance to really fulfil our potential, I can’t thank them enough for this opportunity.”

Gillian Dineen, headteacher of Cumberland School, said: “We are extremely proud that Alwiya has become our second pupil in as many months to earn a place at a top independent school.

“Like Maheraj, her example will be not only act as an inspiration to her fellow students but will also help to raise the expectations and aspirations of the entire school community.”

