Plaistow teenagers win places to study at Brit School

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 13 July 2020

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho have won places at Brit School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho have won places at Brit School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Tom Barnes

Two aspiring actors are set to follow in the footsteps of Amy Winehouse, Adele and Spider-Man star Tom Holland after winning places at Brit School.

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho will be swapping The Cumberland School for the Croydon-based performing arts school from September.

The 16-year-olds have been offered places on the two-year theatre course after impressing during auditions in February.

Myka, from Plaistow, said: “It is like a dream come true to be accepted to such a prestigious theatre school. I can’t believe it has happened.

“I found out over email and was at school and was just about to have my drama class. I went into see my friends and just burst into tears.”

She added that she was encouraged by a fellow Cumberland pupil. Przemyslaw Glowacki, who won a Brit School place last year.

“Reading about Przemyslaw in the school newsletter and newspaper made me think it was possible to get it,” Myka added.

“Before things like actually having an acting career seem like a dream but when one of your friends does it makes it feel possible.”

Sarah, also from Plaistow, said: “My letter came by post and opened it on my own at home. I just started crying, I could not believe I had got in.

“We both went to see Przemyslaw perform at Brit School and soon as we went there we knew we had to try to get in.

“We are both in the same tutor group so we will know someone there and of course Przemyslaw.

“Clearly if you like drama, Cumberland is the school to come to.

“It is no coincidence three students from the same school have been accepted in the last two years.”

Brit School opened in 1992 and is one of just three performing arts schools in the UK that is free for pupils to attend.

It offers specialist courses for 14 to 19-year-olds in fields such as music, film, theatre and production, as well as GCSEs and A-levels.

More than 1,300 youngsters are on the Brit School’s books, with a number of former students going on to make it big in the world of showbusiness.

