GCSE results: Cumberland pupils win scholarships to world-class colleges

PUBLISHED: 15:45 22 August 2019

Cumberland School pupil Maheraj Ahmed has won a scholarship to Eton. Picture:Arthur Comms

Arthur Comms

Two students at Cumberland secondary in Plaistow have won scholarships to prestigious universities after their GCSE results were revealed.

Cumberland school student Alwiya Mohamed has won a scholarship worth £46,000 to the prestigious King's College School in Wimbledon.

Maheraj Ahmed, 16, achieved 8s and 9s in all his GSCE subjects and has now earned a £76,000 scholarship to the world-famous Eton college, where he'll study chemistry, biology, computer science and maths.

Maheraj came from Bangladesh with his family in 2007 to escape civil unrest, he was four at the time.

To win the coveted place, he went through a gruelling three-day assessment at the Berkshire school, which included three entrance exams, seven interviews and a public debate.

"I have big dreams and Eton has the best facilities in the world," he said. "I can't wait to start. I'm more excited than nervous.

"I have to thank my school and in particular the executive headteacher Mr Elliott. He ensured I had the extra support I needed to get such great grades.

"I'm most looking forward to having a bit of freedom when I start Eton. It's an absolute dream come true. I cannot wait."

Right now, Maheraj shares a flat with his father Sharif Uddin, mother Rani Begum, and a younger brother and sister.

He hopes to become a surgeon after studying at university.

Another Cumberland student is also celebrating a coveted place at a prestigious college.

Forest Gate's Alwiya Mohamed has won a £46,000 scholarship to King's College School in Wimbledon.

The daughter of a Somali immigrant, Alwiya earned her place after achieving a string of top 8 and 9 grades in her GCSEs.

"I just can't believe it," she said. "I've worked really hard, but I never thought I'd do this well. I'm speechless. I just never thought I'd achieve this."

Both pupils were encouraged to apply for their scholarships as part of Cumberland School's prestigious colleges programme.

The school's executive headteacher Simon Elliott said: "It's obviously a massive achievement.

"We have a great programme here that aims to get students from any background into the best sixth forms we can.

"It's testament to all of their hard work that we have one student going off to Eton and another to King's on full scholarships."

