University students to take part in leadership training course

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:44 AM October 12, 2021   
The University of East London (UEL) has campuses in Stratford and Royal Docks. Picture: Google Maps

More than 100 university students are set to take part in a leadership training programme following its success last year.

The Citizens UK Leadership Academy will be held in October and November with the University of East London’s (UEL) School of Education and Communities.

Students will be trained in advocacy action, leadership development,  power analysis and other key community organising tools.

They will also hear real examples and inspirational stories from people who are changing their communities.

Students will also mark UEL’s 10-year commitment to paying the real living wage.

Citizens UK, the organisation behind the living wage campaign, will teach students about everyday leadership.

Students will meet community leaders who have led the campaign and have the opportunity to volunteer locally to put the skills they have learned into practice.

UEL School of Education and Communities dean Richard Harty said: “Last year’s training was a big success, with our students hearing and learning from inspirational community leaders and going on to advocate for and create real change in their communities themselves."

