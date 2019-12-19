East Ham school choir performs in Nutcracker alongside English National Ballet

The Langdom Academy choir performed at the London Coliseum as part of English National Ballet's production of Nutcracker. Picture: Photography by ASH Amber Hunt

East Ham school children got the chance to sing alongside English National Ballet at the London Coliseum.

In partnership with Newham Music Hub, English National Ballet invited the Langdon Academy choir to perform as part of the company's production of the festive favourite Nutcracker.

Eleven pupils, aged 11 to 14, sang as part of the famous snowflake scene, accompanied by English National Ballet Philharmonic.

They rehearsed with English National Ballet dancers and orchestra, before joining the performances at the iconic theatre on December 17 and 18.

English National Ballet associate conductor Orlando Jopling, has worked with the students, he said: "We were delighted to welcome students from Langdon Academy to join us for these performances of Nutcracker.

"It's a magical moment when the voices join the orchestra, and the students fitted in perfectly."