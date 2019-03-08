Search

GCSE results: Clean sweep of 9s for Chobham Academy pupil

PUBLISHED: 11:20 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 22 August 2019

Chobham Academy pupil Zubayda Hassan got 10 grade 9s in her GCSEs. Picture: Chobham Academy

A bright Chobham Academy pupil is celebrating after achieving 10 grade 9s in her GCSEs.

Zubayda Hassan's clean sweep of the top grades put her among 42 pupils at the Cheering Lane, Stratford school to gain at least one 9.

Other top achievers include Syeda Raeesah Islam, with six 9s and four 8s, Muhammad Suleman Khan, with seven 9s and two 8s, and Idris Shaikh, with six 9s and three 8s.

There were 104 9s awarded to the academy's pupils, while 55pc of pupils achieved the EBacc - a grade 4 or above in English, maths, the sciences, geography or history and a language.

There was a 79pc pass rate - 9-4 - in English and maths, while 55pc achieved 9-5 grades in both subjects, which is deemed a good pass.

