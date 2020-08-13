Search

Advanced search

A-levels: Chobham Academy pupil turns down Cambridge place to pursue musical dream

PUBLISHED: 12:04 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 13 August 2020

Chobham Academy pupil Jack Drummond-Joy. Picture: Harris Federation

Chobham Academy pupil Jack Drummond-Joy. Picture: Harris Federation

Harris Federation

A Chobham Academy pupil who earned four A* grades has turned down a place at Cambridge to follow his dream.

Jack Drummond-Joy will be heading to Liverpool to study music, having also received an A* in his extended project qualification for which he wrote and performed the entire score for an adaptation of Cymbeline.

You may also want to watch:

Fellow Chobham pupil Jabed Ahmed will be heading to Cambridge, where he will be reading geography after receiving As in geography, economics and English.

Other sixth formers from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park school have been offered places at universities including Bristol, King’s College London and Warwick.

Michael Whitworth, principal of Chobham Academy, said: “After a harsh and difficult lockdown for many of our students and their families, we are so incredibly pleased to see the brilliant range of destinations Year 13 are going onto which include some of the top universities in the UK.

“We will keep in touch with them and look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength as young adults”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Forest Gate shop fire that forced 26 people to flee homes ‘suspicious’, say police

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

‘A legacy for community action’: Custom House neighbours welcome landlord offer as step in right direction

Custom House has been due for regeneration since 2004. Picture: Google Satellite

Teenager found guilty of murdering Baptista Adjei, 15, on bus in Stratford

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

‘West Ham killed us’: Pub landlord sells up after club’s move loses him £400k a year

Landlord Ron Bolwell has sold the lease on the Denmark Arms and is moving to his other pub the Queen's in Green Street.

Two housing blocks to be built in Plaistow redevelopment

A total of 77 homes across two mansion blocks will be built in Grange Road, Plaistow. Picture: Higgins

Most Read

Forest Gate shop fire that forced 26 people to flee homes ‘suspicious’, say police

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

‘A legacy for community action’: Custom House neighbours welcome landlord offer as step in right direction

Custom House has been due for regeneration since 2004. Picture: Google Satellite

Teenager found guilty of murdering Baptista Adjei, 15, on bus in Stratford

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

‘West Ham killed us’: Pub landlord sells up after club’s move loses him £400k a year

Landlord Ron Bolwell has sold the lease on the Denmark Arms and is moving to his other pub the Queen's in Green Street.

Two housing blocks to be built in Plaistow redevelopment

A total of 77 homes across two mansion blocks will be built in Grange Road, Plaistow. Picture: Higgins

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Lions have sealed the signature of point guard Kevin Ware

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

A-levels: Chobham Academy pupil turns down Cambridge place to pursue musical dream

Chobham Academy pupil Jack Drummond-Joy. Picture: Harris Federation

East Ham MOT test centre damaged in overnight blaze

An MOT testing centre on Wellington Road in East Ham was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Leyton Orient boss Embleton impressed with Ruel Sotiriou’s attitude

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

A-levels: St Bonaventure’s pupils celebrating after collecting results

St Bonaventure's pupils Brian Santamaria and Musanna Akter Halim. Picture: Di Halliwell