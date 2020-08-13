A-levels: Chobham Academy pupil turns down Cambridge place to pursue musical dream

Chobham Academy pupil Jack Drummond-Joy. Picture: Harris Federation Harris Federation

A Chobham Academy pupil who earned four A* grades has turned down a place at Cambridge to follow his dream.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Drummond-Joy will be heading to Liverpool to study music, having also received an A* in his extended project qualification for which he wrote and performed the entire score for an adaptation of Cymbeline.

You may also want to watch:

Fellow Chobham pupil Jabed Ahmed will be heading to Cambridge, where he will be reading geography after receiving As in geography, economics and English.

Other sixth formers from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park school have been offered places at universities including Bristol, King’s College London and Warwick.

Michael Whitworth, principal of Chobham Academy, said: “After a harsh and difficult lockdown for many of our students and their families, we are so incredibly pleased to see the brilliant range of destinations Year 13 are going onto which include some of the top universities in the UK.

“We will keep in touch with them and look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength as young adults”.