Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP Archant

Do you recognise this man?

The police want to identify this man after a teenage boy was sexually assaulted on the London Underground. Picture: BTP The police want to identify this man after a teenage boy was sexually assaulted on the London Underground. Picture: BTP

The police would like to identify him after a teenage boy was sexually assaulted on a Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton.

The 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man on two occasions on Wednesday, August 28 at about 6.30pm.

The man then followed the victim off the train at Leyton and tried to engage him in sexual conversation.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation."

If you recognise him, or witnessed what happened, you can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 640 of 28/08/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.