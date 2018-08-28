Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Bow Arts staging careers event at Stratford’s Sarah Bonnell School for ‘next generation’ of artists and designers

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 January 2019

Bow Arts education charity programme to create next generation of artists and designers. Picture: Rob Harris

Bow Arts education charity programme to create next generation of artists and designers. Picture: Rob Harris

Rob Harris/Bow Arts

A careers event for schoolchildren and their parents to learn about the fast-growing cultural sector is being held by an east London education charity to help develop the next generation of creative artists and designers.

Sarah Bonnell Consortium has been running since 2015. Picture: Rob HarrisSarah Bonnell Consortium has been running since 2015. Picture: Rob Harris

It is part of Bow Arts’ year-long Sarah Bonnell Consortium education programme involving secondary and primary schools across east London.

Professionals from the world of arts and craft are being brought in by Bow Arts charity to set up the first event of the New Year at Sarah Bonnell secondary school in Stratford on January 30.

They are giving tips about the arts industries and providing hands-on opportunities for years 8 to 11 to discover the diversity of careers in art and design.

Bow Arts is working with schools across London. Picture: Rob HarrisBow Arts is working with schools across London. Picture: Rob Harris

“Our aim is to inspire youngsters to become the arts, architects and designers of the future,” Bow Arts’ education chief Rob Smith said.

“We aim to show opportunities beyond the classroom of the possibilities that are open. The skills developed by studying arts such as decision-making, originality and team-working are crucial to all industries.”

Pupils get an insight into how engineering, science, art and design go hand-in hand, learning about game-changing technology with demos of 3D printing and scanning, and how designers are producing sustainable materials.

Starting young... teaching skills to create the artists and designers of the future. Picture: Rob HarrisStarting young... teaching skills to create the artists and designers of the future. Picture: Rob Harris

Laura Davies, head of art and design at the school, said: “East London is host to a wealth of creative industries, the fastest growing sector of the London economy which offers one-in-10 jobs.

“It’s vital that young people are equipped with the skills, experience and knowledge to succeed in this industry.”

Highlights from the programme include talks from magazine art director Leyla Reynolds and BAFTA award-winning animator and filmmaker Jessica Ashman.

Students from the London College of Fashion are running workshops and explaining about studying art at university, while East London Arts and Music college introduces its programmes for school-leavers wanting to work in film or television.

The January 30 event is part of Bow Arts’ education programme working with six schools in Stratford, Plaistow and Forest Gate since 2015 to embed the arts into the curriculum and into children’s everyday life. It also works with 10,000 pupils and teachers a year in 90 schools across London, to increase take up in the arts as well as providing work for emerging artists.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Antisemitic graffiti discovered at Tesco cashpoint in Maryland

The offending graffiti at the cashpoint. Pic: Maryland Community Group

Jailed: Fake Uber driver who kidnapped, raped and robbed female passenger

Mohammed Awais kidnapped and raped a woman after posing as a cab driver. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Antisemitic graffiti discovered at Tesco cashpoint in Maryland

The offending graffiti at the cashpoint. Pic: Maryland Community Group

Jailed: Fake Uber driver who kidnapped, raped and robbed female passenger

Mohammed Awais kidnapped and raped a woman after posing as a cab driver. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Appeal to find ‘high risk’ man missing from hospital

Police are appealing for help in finding Pavilas Vysniauskas. Picture: @MPSNewham

Bow Arts staging careers event at Stratford’s Sarah Bonnell School for ‘next generation’ of artists and designers

Bow Arts education charity programme to create next generation of artists and designers. Picture: Rob Harris

Woolwich Ferry reopening delayed until at least next month

The new Woolwich ferry. Picture: TfL

East London men pile pressure on leaders with win over Waltham Forest

East London women's eighth team face the camera (pic: East London HC)

O’s ease lack of defensive options with Turley signing

Jamie Turley (right) in action for Newport County at Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists