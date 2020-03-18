Eastlea Community School in Canning Town rated ‘inadequate’ after Ofsted inspection

Eastlea Community School has been rated inadequate by watchdog Ofsted. Picture: Google Archant

A secondary school has been rated “inadequate” by the government’s education watchdog.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eastlea Community School in Pretoria Road, Canning Town, received Ofsted’s lowest ranking following inspections last February and in November 2019.

An Eastlea spokesman said the school accepted Ofsted’s findings and has appointed an experienced interim principal to lead the school forwards.

“We had already identified that there needed to be change and have plans in place to address all issues noted by Ofsted.

“We are confident that Eastlea will once again become outstanding within a few short years,” he said.

The quality of education, behaviour and pupils’ personal development all require improvement while leadership and management were criticised as inadequate by Ofsted.

Its inspectors also concluded that school leaders and governors “have not kept a close enough eye” on safeguarding and not worked well enough together.

GCSE results have been “too low” with those gained in 2019 “not good enough”, the report adds.

While pupils feel proud of Eastlea, there are few opportunities for youngsters to develop personal and social skills.

You may also want to watch:

And some staff at the school are not given enough guidance on meeting some pupils’ medical needs.

The school has been told to sort out its risk assessments, strengthen its curriculum, improve attendance and behaviour management.

The watchdog’s judgement means the 11 to 16 mixed secondary with 1,128 pupils is now in line to be converted into an academy.

In a bid to prevent that, Newham Council has proposed Eastlea’s leaders move the school into an alliance with Lister, Rokeby and Sarah Bonnell.

Cllr Julianne Marriott said: “We want to reassure pupils, staff and parents at Eastlea that we are taking urgent action by bringing in the support of three excellent Newham schools.

“I will also be contacting the regional schools commissioner to reassure her that we have a plan in place and to set out Newham’s commitment to our schools remaining maintained.”

Newham has taken formal steps to intervene in the school’s leadership and governance. It is also working with the Department of Education to establish an interim executive board.

Lister, Rokeby and Sarah Bonnell, have formed the Newham Community Schools Trust (NCST).

The Eastlea spokesman said: “We are always willing to work together with other schools and will collaborate for the benefit of everyone.

“We do not however believe that this mutual support requires a change of governance.”