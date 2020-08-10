Plaistow student ‘relaxed’ ahead of Btec results day with a difference

Btec student Alex Hunter. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College Barking and Dagenham College

Pupils across Newham are among thousands across the country finding out their Btec results today (Wednesday, August 12).

Their exams, along with A-levels and GCSEs, were cancelled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, teachers and tutors will be marking students and awarding them a calculated grade based on work they have completed.

Among those eagerly anticipating their grades is Alex Hunter from Plaistow, who has completed a Btec in games art and animation.

The Barking and Dagenham College student described the challenges faced over the last few months, saying: “It was really hard at the start of lockdown as it was complicated without having face-to-face help from tutors; after a while though I began to get used to it and also taught myself some things from YouTube videos.

“The biggest challenges were technical ones with my broadband and sometimes my laptop crashing.”

He said he was looking forward to getting his grades, adding: “For me not doing exams is a good thing, as I think it’s better to grade someone based on their performance for a year, it’s fairer.

“Back when I was in secondary school doing my GCSEs everything was about being prepared for one single day, but this year I feel more relaxed.”

Alex plans to take up a place on an animation course at Ravensbourne University London, which is based near the O2 and specialises in digital media and design.

He also plans to start freelancing and he is currently working on his own comic as a hobby.

Alex said he was “excited” about what the future holds for him after receiving his Btec grades.

He said: “Coronavirus has made things complicated, for example my university course will be online for the first year, so I won’t be having the same experience as I would’ve done.

“But, actually, it is a new beginning and I am looking forward to it.”

