Brampton Primary pupils ‘graduate’ from Birkbeck after visit from MP

PUBLISHED: 18:07 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 04 March 2019

MP Stephen Timms with young graduates. Picture: Geoff Wilson/Birkbeck.

Year six pupils have been joined by East Ham MP Stephen Timms as they took part in a week-long course about journalism and university life.

The 30 children have now ‘graduated’ from Birkbeck at a ceremony at its site in University Square, Stratford.

IntoUniversity, a national charity that provides youth centres for education and homework help, organised the event. The charity has a centre in East Ham.

Brampton pupil Mariam Issawo Mohammed, 10, said: “This week has helped me realise that journalism is really important so that we know what is going on in our country.

“I go to IntoUniversity’s homework club too and I really enjoy socialising with people. The people at homework club really do help and the staff are really kind.”

Mr Timms said: “It was very interesting to hear from the children about the things they’ve learned and thought about this week.

“Age 10 might seem very young to be thinking about university but, in fact, it’s a good idea for children and their parents to start finding out about the opportunities and benefits that university study can bring well in advance.

I’d encourage adults and young people to take advantage of the range of events that Birkbeck offers to local people.”

