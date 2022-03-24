News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Almost 100 East Ham school students get Oxbridge offers

Michael Cox

Published: 4:50 PM March 24, 2022
Brampton Manor saw a large increase in the number of Oxbridge offers this year

Brampton Manor saw a large increase in the number of Oxbridge offers this year - Credit: Brampton Manor

Almost 100 students at an East Ham school have received offers to study at Oxbridge universities.

Brampton Manor Academy, in Roman Road, saw 89 sixth formers given the chance to take up places at either Oxford or Cambridge.

It is up from the 55 offers that were received last year and means the state school has seen almost 300 students offered Oxbridge places in ten years.

Executive principal Dr Dayo Olukoshi said: “We are exceptionally proud of what our students have achieved.

"They have shown incredible resilience and determination to ensure the disruption experienced over the past couple of years has not halted their path to success."

Dominykas Antanaitis will be the first in his family to go to university, receiving an offer to study engineering at Cambridge.

He said “My heart stopped when I opened the email; it took me some time to realise I had actually got in.

"I called my mum straight away and she was ecstatic.

"I stay in school until 6pm most days to study because there is no space for me to work at home – I am so happy my hard work has paid off.” 

Dominykas Antanaitis

Dominykas Antanaitis - Credit: Brampton Manor

Priscilla Nazziwa said she had not even heard of archaeology and anthropology until she did university taster sessions in year 12.

She has now been offered a place at Oxford studying the subject.

Also the first in her family to go to university, Priscilla said that her parents were “overjoyed and emotional" and the news spread around her family "very fast".

Priscilla Nazziwa

Priscilla Nazziwa - Credit: Brampton Manor

Dr Olukoshi added: "We passionately believe there is no limit to what our students can achieve with sufficient effort and determination.

"I am not at all surprised that two of the world’s best universities have recognised their talent by offering them places."

After two years of teacher-determined A-level grades, he said the school is looking forward to the return of exams.

"We cannot wait for the A-level exams to return this summer so that these incredibly hard working students can demonstrate their ability in meeting the offer conditions they have been set."

