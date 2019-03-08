GCSE results: Nine 9s for 'really happy' Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes Archant

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh earned an exceptional nine 9 grades in his GCSEs.

Kuljeet, 16, from Plaistow - who achieved an 8 and a 7 in his other two subjects - said: "I'm really excited. I was confident that I got good grades but I wasn't sure if I'd get the best I could possibly get.

"But now looking at it, I'm really, really happy - these are the grades I wanted to get."

Another high achiever, Chloe Wills, achieved 9s and 8s in all of her subjects - including six 9s.

The East Ham 16-year-old, who aspires to a career as a research scientist, said: "I was doubting myself a lot after the exams, but I blocked it out and I was only nervous at the beginning of today.

"Before opening the envelope, I was really nervous, but i feel a lot better now - I'm really happy."

More than 75 per cent of the school's GSCE grades were 9-4 this year.