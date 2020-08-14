A-levels: Brampton Manor Academy sees 47 pupils take up Oxbridge places
PUBLISHED: 16:20 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 14 August 2020
Sam Dobin
Pupils at Brampton Manor Academy are celebrating after more than 100 received straight A and A* grades for a third year running.
The school also saw a record number of students - 47 - accept a place at Oxford or Cambridge.
Last year, 28 pupils from the Roman Road, East Ham school went to Oxbridge.
You may also want to watch:
Other pupils are heading to Russell Group universities including Warwick, King’s College London and Durham, taking up places on courses including law, economics and biomedical science.
A spokesperson for the school said staff were “delighted” at the results, adding: “This incredible success is despite a fundamentally flawed system.
“These talented students deserve even better results than this.”
The high marks come despite a backdrop of around 40 per cent of pupils nationwide being given at least one grade lower than the one their teachers recommended they receive.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.