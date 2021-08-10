A Level results 2021: Plaistow state school gets more Oxbridge offers than Eton

Published: 7:32 PM August 10, 2021

A state school in Plaistow is celebrating after 55 pupils achieved the grades needed to study at Oxbridge - more offers than Eton College received.

Brampton Manor Academy pupils have accepted their places at Oxford or Cambridge University this year after meeting their A Level offer grades.

At Eton, where Boris Johnson studied, 48 pupils secured Oxbridge offers, a fall from 69 last year.

Susan Hope, 18, of Dagenham, who is going to study education at Cambridge, at Brampton Manor Academy after she received her A Level results. - Credit: PA

Brampton’s sixth form director Sam Dobin said the students had overcome a lot of disruption over the past two years but “they have kept incredibly determined, focused and motivated”.

He added: “The results today just demonstrate that they are being rewarded for the immense effort they have put in and the talent they have shown.”

In all, 350 pupils at the selective sixth form took their A Levels this year, with 330 getting into Russell Group universities.

Most pupils are from ethnic minority backgrounds, in receipt of free school meals or will be the first in their family to attend university.

Kenny Ikeji, 18, of Dagenham got the three A* grades he needed to study computer science at Harvard.

He said: “The feeling is good and seeing everyone happy as well is great because during the two years (of study) everyone was stressed out but on a day like this, it is as if all the hard work has paid off.

Kenny Ikeji, 18, of Dagenham at Brampton Manor Academy after learning he got the three A* grades he needed to study computer science at Harvard. - Credit: PA

“There are lots of people going to Oxford and Cambridge and I am not surprised because you would expect it when you see how hard everyone here works.

“Once they had their university offers, there was a new fire in them to study to make sure they got the grades to go.”

Susan Hope, 18, also from Dagenham, is going to study education at Cambridge with the aim of a career in child psychology.

She said: “I did not want to apply (to Cambridge) because of the fear of me getting rejected, but coming here made me think ‘If they can do it, then why can’t I?’

“Coming from this area you do not see that many people going to university at all, but if you take that chance, work hard and you can achieve anything – that is what Brampton teaches us.

“We are all willing to work for it and we are in a support system that just nudges us a bit further to achieve those dreams that we are all pretty much capable of.”