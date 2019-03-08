Search

A-level results: Brampton Manor Academy sees 100 pupils achieve straight A grades

PUBLISHED: 09:05 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 15 August 2019

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Hridita Rahman Khan, with A*A*A, was one of more than 100 teenagers to get straight A grades. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Andrew Brookes

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Hridita Rahman Khan admits she was "tearing up" when she received her A level results.

With A* in maths and physics and an A in further maths, the 18-year-old ensured her first choice university place - studying engineering at Cambridge.

"I was grateful and so happy. It hasn't sunk in yet, I'm still in the realisation phase," she said with a laugh.

She is among an unprecedented number of high achievers for the Roman Road, East Ham school, which director of sixth form Sam Dobin said achieved "record results across the board", including progression to Oxbridge universities, the number of straight A pupils, and the proportion of grades awarded A and A*.

More than two thirds of grades awarded to the school's pupils were A or A*, and more than 100 teenagers achieved A* or A in all their subjects.

