Little Ilford teacher and former University Challenge contestant starring in new national campaign

Bobby Seagull Picture: Lloyd Mann/University of Cambridge Lloyd Mann/University of Cambridge

A former University Challenge star who teaches at Little Ilford School is one of the faces of a new national campaign to encourage more people to consider the profession.

Bobby Seagull will be starring in the Get Into Teaching campaign, which is being run by the Department for Education in a bid to attract people looking to change careers.

He is among a group of teachers featuring in the short videos to highlight how they engage, support and inspire the next generation.

Bobby, who grew up in East Ham, started teaching maths in 2015 after a career in accountancy.

He rose to fame when he captained the Emmanuel College team to the semi-finals in the 2017 series of the popular BBC quiz show and since then, has worked to share his passion for maths through his own TV series and a book.

He said: "I'm proud to be part of this new social media campaign, as it helps showcase how rewarding a career in teaching can be.

"Like many careers, teaching comes with its challenges, but knowing you can have a positive influence on students, both inside and outside of the classroom, is so rewarding.

"You have the opportunity, through every lesson, to support, inspire and ultimately shape lives."

He added: "My favourite part of being a teacher is knowing that as a profession, we help inspire the next generation. I hope this passion and enjoyment in the films will inspire other people to consider teaching."

The campaign is set to launch on Saturday, October 5 - timed to coincide with World Teachers' Day - with the seven films set to be rolled out across social media in subsequent days.

Roger Pope, spokesman for the Get Into Teaching campaign, said: "Great teachers can help shape the lives of students on a daily basis.

"We hope that our new social media films will convey the many rewards that a career in teaching can bring, for anyone who is passionate about inspiring the next generation.

"I would encourage anyone looking for a rewarding and purpose-led career to explore teaching as an option by visiting the Get Into Teaching website and registering their interest."

For more information, visit getintoteaching.education.gov.uk