UEL reveals how many black professors there are out of the 20,000 in the UK

PUBLISHED: 14:07 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 10 April 2019

Academics at last year's BME Early Career Researcher conference. Picture: UEL

Academics at last year's BME Early Career Researcher conference. Picture: UEL

The University of East London is to host a conference about how to keep more black and minority ethnic academics.

The aim of the conference at UEL, which has sites in Stratford and Docklands, is to encourage BME researchers to stay in university posts.

Out of almost 20,000 professors in the UK, only 110 are black, UEL said.

Organiser, Dr Bernadine Idowu-Onibokun, from King’s College London, said: “Universities are not doing enough to enable talented, early-career researchers to make the transition to become lecturers, hence they are leaving.

“And for those on the ladder, not enough is done to secure promotions to senior positions like readers, professors, and management.”

UEL vice-chancellor, Professor Amanda Broderick, said: “It is a pleasure to host the third BME Early Career Researcher conference.

“We are currently expanding our breadth and depth of industry-focused, inclusive engagement to provide a platform and launch-pad for all of our students to reach their potential in their academic career and in their life goals.”

The conference is on April 26.

UEL reveals how many black professors there are out of the 20,000 in the UK

