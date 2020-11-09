School children to meet pop musicians and BBC presenters in East Bank studio design challenge

CGI of the new BBC centre at Stratford Waterfront, part of the East Bank development. Picture: GLA GLA

Pupils will meet pop musicians, classical composers and BBC presenters as part of an East Bank recording studio design challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Class of Your Own and BBC creative design challenge will involve east London secondary school pupils aged 11 to 14 designing their own fictional performance space and recording studio for the broadcaster at the Stratford development.

The BBC’s ongoing education programmes are part of its commitment to continuing the legacy of the Maida Vale music studios for a new generation with a move to East Bank - a new cultural and education district on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The design challenge builds on the success of the East Summer School 2020 series of interactive online workshops, which focussed on careers in creative, tech and design industries for young people living in Newham and surrounding boroughs.

BBC programme director for East Bank, Jon Taylor, said: “We want to break down some of the barriers within the construction industry, immerse young people in the design and engineering process, and in doing so enthuse them in building design, construction, music and the opportunities of the BBC’s move to Stratford East Bank.

You may also want to watch:

“Perhaps we will even find the next generation of east London talent who could be working in our new buildings.”

The challenge, which will begin next month and run through to June, will use online resources and events.

To make the experience as authentic as possible, pupils will be supported with input from real architects, engineers and construction professionals and final year music technology and built environment students from the University of East London.

Pupils will also have sessions with the kinds of users the new BBC music studios at Stratford Waterfront in East Bank will have - interacting with pop musicians, classical composers, presenters and sound engineers who currently use Maida Vale.

London Legacy Development Corporation executive director of regeneration and community services Paul Brickell said: “This is a great project to bring out the creative and technical talents of local young people.”

East London schools can email Matt Simmons at matt.simmons@classofyourown.com to register their interest.