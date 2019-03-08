Moon buggy tribute wins best teamwork award for Newham go-kart youngsters

Newham's Terence Brown Arc team take 'best teamwork' prize with the Tier-X moon buggy. Picture: London Play London Play

Champion youngsters from Newham have won best teamwork award for building their own go-kart at this year's grand prix held on the Isle of Dogs.

But it's not always plain sailing with pile-ups and crashes! Picture: London Play But it's not always plain sailing with pile-ups and crashes! Picture: London Play

The Terence Brown Arc team's kart was inspired by the 50th anniversary of the moon landings.

The Tier-X moon buggy didn't break any records, but their collaborative working style caught the attention of Leonora Surtees, daughter of the late motorsport legend John Surtees, who presented the awards after the race at Mudchute Farm, Pier Street.

"The main point is to have fun," she said. "It was great to see them all doing just that."

Team member Romello, who is 11, said: "We had to overcome plenty of challenges, trying to put everything together with tools we've never used before."

The youngsters have four hours to build their karts, some barely knowing a spanner from a screwdriver! Picture: London Play The youngsters have four hours to build their karts, some barely knowing a spanner from a screwdriver! Picture: London Play

Stratford's Abbey Hub team, also from Newham, may have failed to make it far beyond the start line, but their aquarium-themed vehicle complete with inflatable shark figurehead bagged the best-dressed kart prize.

Nine teams of children from adventure playgrounds and holiday play-schemes arrived at Mudchute Farm to work against the clock building karts from scratch.

They then raced against each other, with a couple of pile-ups and a minor controversy.

The Roman Roadsters from Bethnal Green outpaced all rivals to cross the finishing line and just pipped the rival Cornwallis team from Islington.

'Best teamwork' title goes to the crew from Newham's Terence Brown Arc. Picture: London Play 'Best teamwork' title goes to the crew from Newham's Terence Brown Arc. Picture: London Play

They celebrated winning the H trophy in a shower of sparkling grape juice and also get a day out at Buckmore Park kart circuit in Kent, where Formula 1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button started out.

The annual Mudchute go-kart build-and-race event was staged by the London Play charity to inspire youngsters into creativity and teamwork.

Its deputy director Fiona Sutherland said: "This is what childhood should be about, having the freedom to create, experiment, test and succeed or fail and have fun with your friends in the process.

"Who knows what the experience could have sparked for their future?"

The youngsters began the day not knowing a spanner from a screwdriver.

But all nine teams produced operational machines after four hours' frantic hammering and sawing.

The Clapton Park team from Hackney got the award for best-engineered kart, earning plaudits for its 15-year-old designer Fern.