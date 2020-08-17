Funding support for after-school storytelling club in Stratford

A young girl plays at the Discover Children's Story Centre. Picture: Jessica Ziebland Jessica Ziebland

A weekly, after-school interactive storytelling club for children living in deprived areas will be run in Stratford after receiving funding support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Discover Children’s Story Centre was awarded a three-year grant of £30,000 by BBC Children in Need for the project.

You may also want to watch:

The funding will provide a range of reading and literacy activities for young people to develop their language skills, gain a sense of ownership and build positive relationships with peers.

The centre’s head of development Kathy Everett said: “This funding means we can support young people in developing their creativity, writing and reading skills.

“We’re proud to provide a space where young people can learn and expand their horizons, with the help of dedicated staff - new funding will allow us to continue this work.”

BBC Children in Need says it is currently funding 20 projects across the borough to a value of £ 1,330,357.