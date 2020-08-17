Funding support for after-school storytelling club in Stratford
PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 August 2020
Jessica Ziebland
A weekly, after-school interactive storytelling club for children living in deprived areas will be run in Stratford after receiving funding support.
Discover Children’s Story Centre was awarded a three-year grant of £30,000 by BBC Children in Need for the project.
You may also want to watch:
The funding will provide a range of reading and literacy activities for young people to develop their language skills, gain a sense of ownership and build positive relationships with peers.
The centre’s head of development Kathy Everett said: “This funding means we can support young people in developing their creativity, writing and reading skills.
“We’re proud to provide a space where young people can learn and expand their horizons, with the help of dedicated staff - new funding will allow us to continue this work.”
BBC Children in Need says it is currently funding 20 projects across the borough to a value of £ 1,330,357.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.