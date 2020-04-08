Meet the experts: Trading stocks to creative teaching in the classroom

NewVIc teacher Frederick shares how he makes maths lessons engaging to inspire and support students

Frederick Larbi is a teacher of maths and business. He recently completed an MA programme at Sunderland University which confirmed his belief of how inclusivity and creative freedom can breed confidence and excellence in everyone.

Tell us about your work life

NewVIc is a great place to work; it supports and rewards initiative, effort and bravery in its students and staff alike. The wide range of cultures from which the staff and students originate, provides a very colourful and vibrant energy that radiates inside and outside of the college. There is a real sense of comradery amongst the staff here and the collaborative culture has produced some of the most effective and influential modern-day projects the education sector has ever seen.

At NewVIc ‘inclusive means inclusive’ - we live it and breathe it. Teaching and learning, enrichment, tutoring and progression strategies are designed and maintained around this ethos and it shows in our results.

Who is the most inspiring person you have met?

I am an artist at heart and therefore I continue to be inspired by those who choose to go against the norm to provide solutions to current and future problems. The most inspiring person I have met changes on a regular basis because I get inspired in so many different ways, for so many different reasons. However, creativity is always at the core of what inspires me.

Tell us about your teaching career

I started off in the private sector as a junior trader of IT stock during the dotcom boom of the early 2000s. I worked my way up and then moved into banking. However, something was missing so I resigned and took off travelling. During an extensive tour of Brazil I was offered a job as a teacher of English in Rio de Janeiro and I knew from the interview that this job was going to be the start of something special. I am still teaching 16 years later and I am still loving it. Teaching provided that creative space, social responsibility and sense of sincerity that was missing in the banking and finance world.

Joining NewVIc over 10 years ago, I was tasked to educating and inspiring some of the hard-to-reach students, through tutoring and the teaching of maths, business and personal finance. I realised very quickly that there was plenty of room for me at NewVIc with my method of working. The creative freedom, total sincerity in my communication and tailoring each lesson to the wants, needs and aspirations of my students is what I believe has contributed to my students’ success over the years - I strive to make all my lessons as relevant, entertaining and engaging as possible.

I recently took an MA short course at Sunderland University, where I researched a project that focused on creative approaches in teaching and the effects of bringing something new to the platform. I focused my project on the question: ‘Can popular culture enhance engagement? A simple ‘try and feedback’ campaign’ for teachers’. This project focused on the ability of alternative methods (particularly music) to enhance engagement in classes and to encourage my team of teachers to trial the same and feedback the results.

How have your students progressed?

As long as students stay inspired and engaged in what they deem as a relatable future, there will be good levels of student progression. The number of hard-to-reach students who progress from our programme onto higher levels and then to university has been increasing year upon year. We are really proud of this - it reaffirms our contribution as educators, the way we teach and how our students learn. We hope to continue this success, whether it is maths, English or any subject by always being open and striving for new and better ways of teaching and learning for our students.

