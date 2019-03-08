Search

Advanced search

NewVIc pupils gain insight into government work during Cabinet Office visit

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 October 2019

Pupils from NewVIc and St John’s School in Surrey visited 10 Downing Street as part of the 'minister for a day' event. Picture: NewVIc

Pupils from NewVIc and St John's School in Surrey visited 10 Downing Street as part of the 'minister for a day' event. Picture: NewVIc

Archant

NewVIc students became government ministers for a day during a visit to the Cabinet Office.

First year A-level pupils took part in the event at Admiralty House, along with St John's School in Surrey, to develop their understanding of the work of government.

The building was home to Winston Churchill while serving as First Lord of the Admiralty for two terms, and now contains government function rooms and ministerial flats.

Students from the Newham Sixth Form College were split into four departments and given an outline of challenges for cuts and priorities to consider.

You may also want to watch:

They had the opportunity to negotiate with each other to agree a budget and then pitched their needs to the "Chancellor".

Civil servant volunteers were on hand to help as ministerial team advisers.

The students also visited 10 Downing Street.

Politics student Tamima Begum said: "It was a really great trip, especially coming from a working class background where the opportunities don't come often.

"It really improved my awareness of politics and was a great opportunity to  improve my speaking and presentation skills."

Most Read

‘It smacks you in the face’: Deprivation levels by postcode in Newham revealed

Three areas in Custom House are classed as among the 10pc most deprived in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Calls for Wall End councillor to be suspended over sharing of far right video

Anne Marie Waters of For Britain in a video posted on social media. Picture: AMWaters Media

Do you know this man? Police release image of suspect one year after Manor Park home robbery

Police have released this e-fit image of one of suspects in a robbery at a Manor Park home last year. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Acid thug gets 20 years after ‘horrifying’ street attack in East Ham

Mohammed Al-Ali was jailed 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Barking man jailed for 15 years for ‘devastating’ acid attack in East Ham

Muhammed Al-Ali and Sahme Mohammed were found guilty of throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

‘It smacks you in the face’: Deprivation levels by postcode in Newham revealed

Three areas in Custom House are classed as among the 10pc most deprived in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Calls for Wall End councillor to be suspended over sharing of far right video

Anne Marie Waters of For Britain in a video posted on social media. Picture: AMWaters Media

Do you know this man? Police release image of suspect one year after Manor Park home robbery

Police have released this e-fit image of one of suspects in a robbery at a Manor Park home last year. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Acid thug gets 20 years after ‘horrifying’ street attack in East Ham

Mohammed Al-Ali was jailed 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Barking man jailed for 15 years for ‘devastating’ acid attack in East Ham

Muhammed Al-Ali and Sahme Mohammed were found guilty of throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

NewVIc pupils gain insight into government work during Cabinet Office visit

Pupils from NewVIc and St John’s School in Surrey visited 10 Downing Street as part of the 'minister for a day' event. Picture: NewVIc

World Cup: England must be ready for Springbok onslaught says Jones

England coach Eddie Jones on the pitch before the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi final (pic David Davies/PA)

West Ham boss must take some blame after changes and subs against Blades

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and his tema-mates looks dejected after Sheffield United's Lys Mousset (not pictured) scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham Ratings v Sheffield United

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

O’s boss Fletcher admits there is areas to improve on

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists