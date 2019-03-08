NewVIc pupils gain insight into government work during Cabinet Office visit

Pupils from NewVIc and St John's School in Surrey visited 10 Downing Street as part of the 'minister for a day' event. Picture: NewVIc Archant

NewVIc students became government ministers for a day during a visit to the Cabinet Office.

First year A-level pupils took part in the event at Admiralty House, along with St John's School in Surrey, to develop their understanding of the work of government.

The building was home to Winston Churchill while serving as First Lord of the Admiralty for two terms, and now contains government function rooms and ministerial flats.

Students from the Newham Sixth Form College were split into four departments and given an outline of challenges for cuts and priorities to consider.

They had the opportunity to negotiate with each other to agree a budget and then pitched their needs to the "Chancellor".

Civil servant volunteers were on hand to help as ministerial team advisers.

The students also visited 10 Downing Street.

Politics student Tamima Begum said: "It was a really great trip, especially coming from a working class background where the opportunities don't come often.

"It really improved my awareness of politics and was a great opportunity to improve my speaking and presentation skills."