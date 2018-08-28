Newham Collegiate Sixth Form shortlisted for two TES teaching awards

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form is in the running for two accolades at the prestigious TES teaching awards.

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre. Pic: Isabel Infantes Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre. Pic: Isabel Infantes

The college in barking Road, East Ham, has been shortlisted for Sixth Form College of the Year and its headteacher Mouhssin Ismail is once again in the running for Further Education (FE) Leader of the Year.

NCS, which recently joined the City of London Academies Trust (CoLAT) January 2018, have managed to get 95 per cent of students into the country’s top Russell group universities two years in a row.

They have also sent a record number of students to Oxford or Cambridge last year, while in 2017 student Tafsia Shikdar won a partly funded £200,000 scholarship to MIT, regarded as the best university in the world for science and engineering.

This year four students have applied to America’s top Ivy League universities including MIT, Harvard, Princeton and Yale.

To boost their chances of success NCS has paid for a US teacher, who specialises in preparing students for America’s SAT test, to travel to London to tutor pupils.

Mouhssin, who grew up in Newham and gave up a six-figure salary as a city lawyer to become a teacher in his old neighbourhood, said: “To be shortlisted for Sixth Form College of the year is a real privilege. I am fortunate to lead an extremely talented group of professionals and its right they are recognised for what they have achieved in such a short space of time.”

“We are the only sixth form college nominated for this award so we will be representing our home borough with pride.

He added: “On a personal level, it is truly an honour to be nominated for FE Leader of the Year for a second time. No one joins the profession or leads educational institutions for the accolades, rather to serve and make a difference to the life chances of our young people.”

“Whilst it is nice my contribution has been acknowledged really these nominations belong equally to my staff and our fabulous students.

“Whether we win or not, this will already be marked as a year where we have once again exceeded all expectations.

“We have pushed beyond the opportunities offered even at the very top independent schools by giving our students the chance to win places at the top universities both overseas and in the UK.

The TES teaching awards ceremony will take place on March 22 next year.