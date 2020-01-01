Last chance to apply for 2020 primary school places
PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 January 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
If your child is due to start primary school in September this year, you have until Wednesday to apply for a place.
While you won't find out the results until mid-April, it is vitally important to apply by the January 15 deadline.
Late applications could mean you are less likely to secure a place at your preferred school.
Children born between September 1, 2015 and August 31, 2016 are due to start primary school in September.
You must always apply for a place, even if your child: already goes to the nursery at your preferred school; has an older sibling at the school; or lives in the school's catchment area.
You should use all six preferences when they apply.
Visit www.newham.gov.uk/Pages/Services/Admissions-primary-school.aspx for more information and to apply for your child's place online.