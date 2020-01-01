Search

Advanced search

Last chance to apply for 2020 primary school places

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 January 2020

Parents are urged to apply for 2020 primary school places by the January 15 deadline. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Images

Parents are urged to apply for 2020 primary school places by the January 15 deadline. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

If your child is due to start primary school in September this year, you have until Wednesday to apply for a place.

While you won't find out the results until mid-April, it is vitally important to apply by the January 15 deadline.

Late applications could mean you are less likely to secure a place at your preferred school.

You may also want to watch:

Children born between September 1, 2015 and August 31, 2016 are due to start primary school in September.

You must always apply for a place, even if your child: already goes to the nursery at your preferred school; has an older sibling at the school; or lives in the school's catchment area.

You should use all six preferences when they apply.

Visit www.newham.gov.uk/Pages/Services/Admissions-primary-school.aspx for more information and to apply for your child's place online.

Most Read

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

Appeal for help tracing ‘vulnerable’ missing boy with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham

Police are appealing for help to find missing boy, Kamaree Jeffrey. Picture: MPS

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

A 17-year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Khalid Malik

Crayford woman and lover guilty of murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras. Picture: Met Police

Plaistow doctor hopes to use GP of the year award to raise Newham’s national profile

Dr Farzana Hussain collecting her GP of the Year award from host Kerry Godliman. Picture: Julian Claxton

Most Read

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

Appeal for help tracing ‘vulnerable’ missing boy with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham

Police are appealing for help to find missing boy, Kamaree Jeffrey. Picture: MPS

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

A 17-year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Khalid Malik

Crayford woman and lover guilty of murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras. Picture: Met Police

Plaistow doctor hopes to use GP of the year award to raise Newham’s national profile

Dr Farzana Hussain collecting her GP of the Year award from host Kerry Godliman. Picture: Julian Claxton

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton CFC pegged back for a draw with PFC Victoria

Clapton CFC in action against PFC Victoria (Pic: Max Reeves)

Leyton Orient head coach Embleton hoping for new arrivals

Orient's Geroge Marsh fires in a shot (pic Simon O'Connor)

Clapton CFC fall to defeat away to Comets

Clapton CFC women in action against the Comets (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Leyton Orient boss Embleton disappointed to only draw with Grimsby Town

Orient's Lee Angol scores a late penalty (pic Simon O'Connor)

Last chance to apply for 2020 primary school places

Parents are urged to apply for 2020 primary school places by the January 15 deadline. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists