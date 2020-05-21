Search

Advanced search

This is the biggest challenge the Newham Recorder has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it

PUBLISHED: 16:22 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 21 May 2020

Lindsay Jones, editor.

Lindsay Jones, editor.

Archant

Dear reader

Have you heard the phrase “news desert”? It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

I’m determined that Newham will never become a news desert - and I need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why I’m asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why am I asking this now?

More of you are reading the Recorder than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

You may also want to watch:

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

In recent years, the Newham Recorder has continued our annual Christmas Toy Appeal run in partnership with Canning Town charity Community Links to ensure every child has a gift at Christmas.

And the NHS agreed to fund a “wonder drug” for a baby with a rare genetic condition months after the Recorder first reported on her plight.

And in recent weeks we’ve kept you up to date with how the coronavirus has affected the borough and the great work that Newham businesses, volunteers, carers and NHS staff are doing to help us all.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure Newham does not become a news desert.

Thank you

Lindsay Jones, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two men arrested during dawn raids on Newham and Romford brothels where eight women found

Detectives break into one of the brothels as part of a series of dawn raids in Newham and Romford. Picture: MPS

Fifth of London’s busiest stations are in Newham

Stratford station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Bid to transform Old Spotted Dog in Forest Gate gets thumbs up from town hall

The Old Spotted Dog, a Grade II listed 15th century pub that fell into disrepair after it closed in 2004. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Bid to raise £3,000 to fulfil a royalist’s dying wish to be buried in Newham

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Two men arrested during dawn raids on Newham and Romford brothels where eight women found

Detectives break into one of the brothels as part of a series of dawn raids in Newham and Romford. Picture: MPS

Fifth of London’s busiest stations are in Newham

Stratford station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Bid to transform Old Spotted Dog in Forest Gate gets thumbs up from town hall

The Old Spotted Dog, a Grade II listed 15th century pub that fell into disrepair after it closed in 2004. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Bid to raise £3,000 to fulfil a royalist’s dying wish to be buried in Newham

Royalist fan Lil Forkner getting ready to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: Government ‘must provide funds to keep EFL clubs afloat’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Coronavirus: Newham parents and teachers share thoughts on school reopening plans

Children will have to follow social distancing measures in school. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Coronavirus: FA committed to completing FA Cup if possible

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta lifts the FA Cup after the 2014 final against Hull City

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge

Coronavirus: Relegation ‘integral’ to EFL competition say board

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL
Drive 24