Government approves Eastlea Community School joining Newham trust following Ofsted’s ‘inadequate’ rating

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 March 2020

Eastlea Community School is to become part of a Newham wide trust which already comprises Rokeby, Lister and Sarah Bonnell. Picture: Google

A school rated inadequate by the education watchdog Ofsted has been taken over by a trust.

The Department for Education has selected Newham Community Schools Trust (NCST) to sponsor Eastlea in Pretoria Road, Canning Town after it got Ofsted’s lowest rating.

Anthony Wilson, NCST’s chief executive officer, said: “The government’s decision is an excellent solution in line with our principles, which are focused on ensuring that young people in Newham receive the highest quality of education.”

The NCST is made up of Lister, Rokeby and Sarah Bonnell with Eastlea expected to join in the next few months, subject to due diligence and legal processes.

An interim executive board has been appointed, chaired by Paul Leslie, the chief executive of charity Rights and Equalities in Newham.

The decision by regional schools commissioner, Sue Baldwin, follows the ruling that Eastlea must become an academy after its inadequate rating.

Charlotte Robinson, in charge at Rokeby, will become executive headteacher of Rokeby and Eastlea while Sarah Morgan, former deputy at Lister, taking on the associate headteacher role.

Ms Robinson said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Eastlea into the NCST family.”

