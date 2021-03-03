Published: 5:00 PM March 3, 2021

Morrisons in Canning Town was among the first to donate - Credit: Kevin Jenkins

An appeal has been launched to make sure underprivileged children from Newham, who live in poverty, still receive a treat this Easter, despite the pandemic.

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) has launched its annual Easter egg appeal, which aims to collect 2,000 chocolate treats - one for each child referred.

The appeal runs until the end of the month and the supermarket Morrisons, in Canning Town has already got the ball rolling with a donation of more than 100 Easter eggs.

Just some of the previous donations to the appeal - Credit: Archant

AAA founder Kevin Jenkins said: "We are deeply grateful for Morrisons at Canning Town's support and for giving the appeal such a great start."

The children receiving an Easter egg will be living in poverty on a daily basis and experiencing a variety of other difficulties and issues.

Without the help of the appeal, they will not be able to enjoy an Easter egg - a special treat that so many take for granted each year.

The appeal, which is supported by the Recorder, is running until Wednesday, March 31.

The appeal aims to benefit local children in poverty - Credit: Archant

Newham Recorder editor Lindsay Jones said: “Please donate to this worthwhile appeal if you are able to and help to put a smile on the faces of disadvantaged Newham children this Easter.”

To support the appeal, members of the public are invited to purchase chocolate treats and donate online, via one of the websites being used by the charity.

Among the activities that have helped with donations in the past is an Easter egg bike run - but, unfortunately, due to Covid, it is unable to go ahead this year.

There will, however, be an event for bikers who still wish to donate, with more details to follow in next week's Recorder.

Bikers have come together to donate in years gone by - Credit: AAA

In previous years, a drop-off site has been used but now the options are to donate using either Amazon, John Lewis or the dedicated Just Giving page. For full details, see below.

- Amazon Easter Egg Appeal site at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/GQDCVKHR

GFHD

- John Lewis Easter Egg Appeal site at:

https://www.johnlewis.com/wish-list/PPQNHDD

- Easter Egg Appeal Giving Site at: https://www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/easter2021

Eggs of all shapes, sizes and types are welcome.

For more information about the campaign, email kevin@theaaazone or call 07860 487727.