Easter Egg Appeal nearly hits half-way mark with 1,000 treats donated
- Credit: AAA
More than 1,000 chocolate treats have been donated to this year's Easter Egg appeal so far, but there is still a way to go to hit the target.
The annual push from the Recorder and charity Ambition Aspire Achieve (AAA) to ensure every child in Newham gets something sweet this Easter needs 2,500 donations.
AAA founder Kevin Jenkins said: "We're doing well, but the next days are crucial if we are to meet our target.
"With one big push, we can achieve our goal."
The Hammers for Work and Support Group donated 150 eggs on Wednesday, March 17.
The Facebook group was founded by Danny Panrucker and Neil Taylor at the start of the pandemic.
Neil said: "It was important to support the appeal. In these tough times, we want to give a bit of cheer back to children in the borough.
"Although it's only an egg, it might brighten up their day."
The group is run by West Ham United supporters for fellow fans to promote businesses, raise money and help people find work - all for free.
More than 100 people have made individual donations to the appeal so far, along with companies including Mace, Morrisons and Mick's Furniture Discount in Plaistow.
Salvatore Gangemi from Mace said: "For Mace, supporting each other and giving back to our communities is of paramount importance.
"Mace's ambition is to make a real and sustainable difference to the lives of people, support disadvantaged individuals and empower the communities we work in. For this reason, we are extremely glad to be able to continue to help AAA."
Three of the company's teams - which are working at UCL East Marshgate, the East Bank development and N06 East Village - are making collections.
In previous years a drop-off site has been used, but now the options are to donate using either Amazon, John Lewis or the dedicated Just Giving page. For full details, see below.
- Amazon Easter Egg Appeal site at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/GQDCVKHRGFHD
- John Lewis Easter Egg Appeal site at:
https://www.johnlewis.com/wish-list/PPQNHDD
- Easter Egg Appeal Giving Site at: https://www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/easter2021
Eggs of all shapes, sizes and types are welcome.
For more information about the campaign, email kevin@theaaazone or call 07860 487727.