Newham Easter egg appeal gets off to a great start

Published: 4:32 PM March 8, 2021

Kathy O'Neill has given £250 to the appeal. - Credit: Paula Blake

The organiser of our annual charity Easter egg appeal has hailed the start of donations but warned there is a long way to go to hit the target.

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) last week launched the push so children from poorer backgrounds from Newham can still receive a treat this Easter.

Founder Kevin Jenkins said: "Overall we've seen a great start but we have a long way to go. Please help if you can."

So far £500 has been donated with resident Kathy O'Neill and the Irons Food Bank each giving £250.

Three Mace building sites have started a collection in support of the appeal and a Bikers Run is planned for March 20. West Ham MP Lyn Brown has pledged her support too

In previous years, a drop-off site was used but because of Covid-19 the options are to donate using either Amazon, John Lewis or Just Giving.

Visit: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/GQDCVKHR

GFHD



https://www.johnlewis.com/wish-list/PPQNHDD

https://www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/easter2021

Eggs of all shapes, sizes and types are welcome.

For more information, email kevin@theaaazone or call 07860 487727.