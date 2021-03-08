News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Newham Easter egg appeal gets off to a great start

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 4:32 PM March 8, 2021   
Kathy O'Neill

Kathy O'Neill has given £250 to the appeal. - Credit: Paula Blake

The organiser of our annual charity Easter egg appeal has hailed the start of donations but warned there is a long way to go to hit the target.

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) last week launched the push so children from poorer backgrounds from Newham can still receive a treat this Easter.

Founder Kevin Jenkins said: "Overall we've seen a great start but we have a long way to go. Please help if you can."

So far £500 has been donated with resident Kathy O'Neill and the Irons Food Bank each giving £250.

Three Mace building sites have started a collection in support of the appeal and a Bikers Run is planned for March 20. West Ham MP Lyn Brown has pledged her support too

You may also want to watch:

In previous years, a drop-off site was used but because of Covid-19 the options are to donate using either Amazon, John Lewis or Just Giving.

Visit: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/GQDCVKHR
GFHD

https://www.johnlewis.com/wish-list/PPQNHDD

Most Read

  1. 1 Call for tougher action after Covid-19 rule breakers cause misery in Plaistow
  2. 2 Woman in hospital after fire at Maryland block of flats
  3. 3 Vaccines for Muslims, driving into London and charity
  1. 4 Jailed: Drug dealer who crashed into cab leaving passengers critically injured
  2. 5 Detectives release images after robbery in East Ham
  3. 6 Jailed: Manor Park man guilty of drug offences, but not machete murder
  4. 7 Blades, £25k and Class A drugs seized by police after car stop in Plaistow
  5. 8 Man in hospital after fire at disused Forest Gate church
  6. 9 Police investigate burglary and injury at 'cannabis' house
  7. 10 Puppy smuggler from East Ham banned from owning dogs

https://www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/easter2021

Eggs of all shapes, sizes and types are welcome.

For more information, email kevin@theaaazone or call 07860 487727.

Charity News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

East Ham Town Hall

Housing

'Severe maladministration' by Newham Council in housing complaint handling

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters among pallets and cardboard boxes outside a superstore in Tollgate Road, Beckton.

London Fire Brigade

Fire breaks out at Beckton superstore

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Bill Gardner in the seventies.

West Ham United

World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Boxes of lateral flow Covid tests

Coronavirus

Dagenham and Newham men arrested after Covid tests stolen from lorry

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon