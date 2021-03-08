Newham Easter egg appeal gets off to a great start
- Credit: Paula Blake
The organiser of our annual charity Easter egg appeal has hailed the start of donations but warned there is a long way to go to hit the target.
Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) last week launched the push so children from poorer backgrounds from Newham can still receive a treat this Easter.
Founder Kevin Jenkins said: "Overall we've seen a great start but we have a long way to go. Please help if you can."
So far £500 has been donated with resident Kathy O'Neill and the Irons Food Bank each giving £250.
Three Mace building sites have started a collection in support of the appeal and a Bikers Run is planned for March 20. West Ham MP Lyn Brown has pledged her support too
In previous years, a drop-off site was used but because of Covid-19 the options are to donate using either Amazon, John Lewis or Just Giving.
Visit: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/GQDCVKHR
https://www.johnlewis.com/wish-list/PPQNHDD
https://www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/easter2021
Eggs of all shapes, sizes and types are welcome.
For more information, email kevin@theaaazone or call 07860 487727.