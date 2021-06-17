News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Free summer school offers music, fashion, hip hop dance and more

Jon King

Published: 7:00 PM June 17, 2021   
Hip hop dance is just one of the workshops on offer to youngsters from Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets at East Summer School.

A summer school is offering free workshops to youngsters over the summer holidays.

Sessions including arts, music, fashion, hip hop dance and skateboarding are on offer to young people who live in Newham, Tower Hamlets or Hackney.

East Summer School runs from July 26 to August 6, is available to anyone aged 12 to 17 and is now open for people to register.

The free sessions are on offer to young people aged 12 to 17.

Layla Conway, senior communities manager at London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), said: "We can’t wait to welcome young people to this year’s East Summer School.

"We know young people have had a tough time over the last year and missed out on lots of experiences so this is a way of getting them interested and involved in these creative, tech and design industries over the summer."

Arts, music and fashion are among the sessions on offer.

Workshops on engineering medical solutions, making films and radio content are also on offer, with a full list of sessions and timetable available.

The organisers say this year’s summer school will be the largest since it began in 2018 and will be taking place in-person at venues around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The summer school is in person this year after Covid-19 forced it online in 2020.

Last year’s summer school was held online due to Covid-19 restrictions and attracted more than 250 participants.

Kelci Shields, 12, said: "As a result of summer school I became more confident with saying how I feel and expressing my opinion.

"I learnt that no one is going to judge you on what you have to say. I want to inspire other young people to have their voices heard."

Budding fashion designers can find inspiration at this year's East Summer School.

The workshops are designed for people with an interest in creative, tech and design industries.

They are supported by the BBC, UAL’s London College of Fashion, University College London, V&A and Sadler’s Wells.

The programme is also supported by Foundation for Future London, City of London, Culture Mile Learning, Mace, LMA, Staffordshire University, Bloom, and is managed by LLDC.

Young people can register at queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk/summerschool. Registration closes on July 14.

Youngsters living in Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest will be given priority for the courses.

