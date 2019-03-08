Search

Teenagers enjoy Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park summer school

PUBLISHED: 12:30 24 August 2019

Pure Dance with BADU Sports. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

Pure Dance with BADU Sports. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

More than 350 teenagers have taken part in a summer school at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Youngsters enjoy making magazines. Picture: Rahil AhmadYoungsters enjoy making magazines. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

The 2019 EAST Summer School saw free sessions run by creative, cultural and education organisations for youngsters aged 13 to 16 from Newham, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest.

Lyn Garner, chief executive of organiser the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), said: "I hope the young people will be inspired to come and study at the universities based or coming to east London or to follow careers in the arts and culture."

The programme included filmmaking, dance, fashion, computer game design, engineering and architecture.

Sessions also included 30 young participants recording birdsong in the park for an upcoming BBC Prom The Lost Words.

The summer school was organised along with organisations from the planned culture hub at East Bank - UCL, UAL's London College of Fashion, the BBC, Sadler's Wells, the V&A and the Smithsonian.

Other organisations included Studio Wayne McGregor, Badu, the British Council, The Yard Theatre, Breakin' Convention, Stratford Circus and Loughborough University London.

