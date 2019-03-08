Search

Pudsey joins West Ham rugby players for Children in Need video

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 November 2019

Pudsey the Children in Need mascot with members of East London Vixens. Picture: East London RFC

Pudsey the Children in Need mascot with members of East London Vixens. Picture: East London RFC

East London RFC

Meet West Ham rugby team East London Vixens' newest recruit - Pudsey the bear.

East London Vixens play a game of rugby with a watermelon. Picture: East London RFCEast London Vixens play a game of rugby with a watermelon. Picture: East London RFC

The mascot for the BBC's annual Children in Need appeal joined the ladies rugby team, to film a 30-second trailer for this year's appeal which takes place across the BBC network on Friday, November 15.

Scenes for the promotional clip were filmed in the dressing room at the at the Memorial Ground clubhouse and then Pudsey joined the Vixens for a game on the pitch.

"It is Children in Need after all so it couldn't be a normal game," said Vixens player Kat Salthouse.

"We swapped the ball for a giant watermelon which was great fun. We've shown just one madcap way of raising money and now we hope that everyone else will do the same.

"The Children in Need appeal is a fantastic cause to get behind. We were honoured to take part and hopefully we have encouraged others to come together to do their bit."

For more information and to support Children in Need, visit bbcchildreninneed.co.uk

