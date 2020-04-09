Search

Advanced search

There With You: Newham volunteers step up to help plug health workers’ protective gear gap

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 April 2020

East London Scrubs volunteer Sasha Cabey. Picture: East London Scrubs

East London Scrubs volunteer Sasha Cabey. Picture: East London Scrubs

Archant

A team of seamstresses and tailors has formed to boost supplies of protective equipment for NHS workers battling the coronavirus.

Nicola Samson at the sewing machine preparing scrubs for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: East London ScrubsNicola Samson at the sewing machine preparing scrubs for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: East London Scrubs

Newham based East London Scrubs was inspired by Covid-19 mutual aid network, a grassroots voluntary movement aimed at marshalling communitites to help the vulnerable during the pandemic.

So far 35 people have signed up to sewing scrubs for nurses, medics and healthcare professionals who as individuals have placed 70 orders with the group whose members include professional seamstresses and people who sew for a hobby.

And there are volunteers with jobs in the fashion industry who are organising orders and taking charge of distribution.

Katya Lachowicz, speaking on behalf of the group, said: “We are very happy to step in and cover NHS staff’s backs wherever they are not being covered.

“We’re a really diverse group. It’s such a beautiful thing to do because there’s such a huge talent in this community and borough though this has been neglected to a certain extent.

You may also want to watch:

“Perhaps this is the time to shine. People have really pulled together with everybody offering up their skills,” Katya, 32, added. The collective, with members from across the borough, has already ordered the fabric needed to fulfil its first order of standard royal blue, polycotton scrubs, which should be ready to go by Friday, April 10.

And East London Scrubs volunteers are aiming to provide the items for free if they can raise enough through their £1,500 GoFundMe fundraising campaign. So far more than £500 has been donated.

The government has come under pressure of late after reports some hospitals lacked kit, including scrubs.

The mother of John Alagos, a nurse in Watford who died of coronavirus, has said he wasn’t wearing the right protective gear.

East London Scrubs wants to help healthcare workers in Newham struggling to get access to personal protective equipment.

And the nationwide lockdown doesn’t stop the sewing operation from running smoothly with Zoom video conferencing and WhatsApp connecting people.

To donate visit uk.gofundme.com and search East London Scrubs. For more information about the group visit their Facebook page @scrubseastlondon

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans for new Stratford station entrance revealed

Artist's impression of the proposed new entrance for Stratford station. Picture: Blakeney

Murder appeal: Police seek help on first anniversary of Noore Salad’s brutal killing in Manor Park

First anniversary murder appeal... Noore Salad, brutally shot and stabbed in Church Road, Manor Park, April 8, 2019. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: West Ham Park closes after visitors fail to follow social distancing guidance

West Ham Park has closed after visitors failed to follow social distancing guidance. Picture: Maureen Hankin/Citizenside.com

Plaistow man charged with murder of Kelly Stewart

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff at Whipps Cross Hospital wearing PPE produced by Bancroft's School. Picture: John Peters

Most Read

Plans for new Stratford station entrance revealed

Artist's impression of the proposed new entrance for Stratford station. Picture: Blakeney

Murder appeal: Police seek help on first anniversary of Noore Salad’s brutal killing in Manor Park

First anniversary murder appeal... Noore Salad, brutally shot and stabbed in Church Road, Manor Park, April 8, 2019. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: West Ham Park closes after visitors fail to follow social distancing guidance

West Ham Park has closed after visitors failed to follow social distancing guidance. Picture: Maureen Hankin/Citizenside.com

Plaistow man charged with murder of Kelly Stewart

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff at Whipps Cross Hospital wearing PPE produced by Bancroft's School. Picture: John Peters

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff at Whipps Cross Hospital wearing PPE produced by Bancroft's School. Picture: John Peters

There With You: Newham volunteers step up to help plug health workers’ protective gear gap

East London Scrubs volunteer Sasha Cabey. Picture: East London Scrubs

Awareness campaign for domestic abuse victims launched

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Easter Sunday message from Archbishop of Canterbury: Care for each other and do not be afraid

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gave his Easter sermon from his kitchen. Picture: PA

Follow lockdown to keep others safe says Queen in first Easter address

The Queen made a broadcast last Sunday and again this Easter weekend. Picture: PA
Drive 24