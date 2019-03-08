How many driving fines were issued across Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets last year?

The amount of parking fines issued in each borough has been revealed. Picture: John Hercock Archant

More than three quarters of a million traffic and parking fines were issued across east London in the last financial year - but how does your borough stack up?

Across the capital in 2018/19, London boroughs and Transport for London (TfL) issued 5,958,048 penalty charge notices (PCNs) to motorists they believed had contravened parking and moving traffic regulations.

That was up 6pc on the previous year.

Across the east London boroughs of Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets there were 761,063 PCNs handed out.

The worst offenders were in Newham, where 234,041 fines were issued - 145,910 were for parking violations, 20,554 for entering bus lanes and 67,577 were moving traffic offences.

Newham Council also had 7,479 vehicles impounded in the 2018/19 financial year.

Redbridge Council recorded 175,280 PCNs in the same period - 118,388 were over parking issues, while the remaining 56,892 were moving traffic infractions.

In Havering the grand total of PCNs for 2018/19 came to 121,777 - parking was responsible for 62,533 of these, while the rest were composed of 6,764 bus lane offences and 52,460 moving traffic matters.

Tower Hamlets logged 117,765 fines issued over that 12 month period, almost half the number recorded in Newham.

Parking offences account for 93,457 of those, while 2,273 involved drivers entering bus lanes and 21,945 were recorded as other moving traffic violations.

Tower Hamlets Council also impounded 2,765 offending vehicles.

The best borough in east London to be a motorist was Barking and Dagenham, which recorded 112,200 PCNs last year.

Of those, 54,042 concerned parking, while 19,504 were dealing with bus lane infractions and 38,654 involved moving traffic.

All income recouped from PCNs pays for the provision of other traffic and parking services.

Any surplus is invested in important transport projects, such as the Freedom Pass concessionary travel scheme for older and disabled Londoners.

Cllr Julian Bell, chairwoman of London Councils' Transport and Environment Committee, said: "Around 9.6million trips are made in London by car, taxi or private hire vehicle each day.

"Traffic and parking management provided by London's boroughs and TfL helps make these journeys safer and healthier for everyone in London.

"The vast majority of road users in London understand and follow the rules, which are put in place for the common good.

"London boroughs and TfL only issue PCNs when they believe they have evidence that a breach of parking or moving traffic rules has occurred.

"It is encouraging that in several cases, enforcement is leading to positive behaviour change among road users, which benefits everyone who travels in and around our capital city."

If drivers believe they have received a PCN in error, they are encouraged to appeal to the enforcement authority that issued the ticket.

If they are not satisfied with the outcome, they can appeal, for free, to an independent adjudicator via the capital's independent appeals service, London Tribunals.