Stratford dance group gets £260,000 for hip hop leadership programme

East London Dance has won �260k from the Arts Council to develop the next generation of leaders in the hip hop dance community. Picture: Tobias Jackman, Rugged Estate by Camilla Greenwell. Tobias Jackman, Rugged Estate by Camilla Greenwell

Arts Council England has given £260k to a Stratford organisation to help develop the next generation of leaders in hip hop dance.

The programme by East London Dance aims to inspire, support and promote the next generation of stars.

East London Dance will help launch the UK Hip Hop Leadership Movement, along with 10 others, in a consortium designed to push the boundaries of dance.

"As a consortium, we recognise the huge tide of change and recognition that hip hop dance theatre is currently riding," said Polly Risbridger, East London Dance's chief executive and artistic director.

She pointed to demand from audiences and participants, as well as new facilities for the hip hop community, as evidence of the genre's rise.

Ms Risbridger said that by investing in leadership, East London Dance will be able to make the most of funding and demand.

It also hopes to better influence decision-making in the cultural sector.

"Although consortium members have a long history of collaboration in many different ways, this is the first time we have all sat down together to take positive collective action.

"[It] marks a seminal moment for the future of UK hip hop dance theatre," she added.

The funding comes from the Arts Council's Transforming Leadership Fund, which has awarded £7.1million in lottery money to 18 projects.

The goal was to address issues of diversity in leadership, potential leaders early in their careers and to develop skills in those already at the top.

Joyce Wilson is Arts Council England's London area director.

"This fund aims to ensure that leadership across the sector is diverse, entrepreneurial and future facing," she told the Recorder.

"Arts Council England is supporting the UK Hip Hop Leadership Movement, a consortium of leading hip hop and dance organisations, to inspire, support and promote change and leadership across the dance sector, and I am pleased to see that so many organisations have come together to support this programme."