Rotary Club seeking nominations for East London Community Heroes Awards

People are being asked to nominate those who have helped others during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Do you know a person or group who has made a difference to their area during the coronavirus pandemic?

If so, they could be in line for an East London Community Heroes Award.

The awards are being run by the Rotary Club of Stratford but anyone living or working in east London - including the boroughs of Newham, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Havering and Tower Hamlets - is eligible.

And the nominations don’t have to relate to actions during the pandemic - it just has to relate to community work that has been started since January 2018.

Himanshu Jain, founder president of the Rotary Club of Stratford, said: “We want to celebrate and reward those who often get little recognition and support.

“They are making the lives of others in our diverse community happier, easier and fulfilling,” he explained.

“In east London, people are coming together to do extraordinary things.

“Community groups and individuals are making a big difference to the quality of life in their local area.

“By spotlighting the power of doing good together, we can inspire others to organise and get active in their own communities.”

The awards are now in their second year, with four of last year’s finalists receiving Rotary funding and three receiving additional volunteers.

Categories for this year include community hero of the year, which celebrates inspiring individuals, and young community hero, for those under 26 who are making a difference.

There are also community group and outstanding business/community group partnership categories to highlight those working together.

Some of the 10 categories focus on specific areas of change, such as education and employment, health and wellbeing, and environmental sustainability.

There is also one that recognises outstanding initiatives in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The awards deadline has been extended until midnight on Sunday, August 30, with virtual presentations taking place next month.

Winners will also be able to enter the national Rotary Club Champions of Change awards.

For more information, and to make a nomination, visit rotarystratford.london/awards