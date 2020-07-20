Search

Flip Out offers NHS workers’ families free entry on selected sessions as East Ham trampoline park reopens

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 July 2020

Flip Out is offering NHS workers and their families free entry for selected session in August, including at its East Ham trampoline park. Picture: Flip Out

Archant

A trampoline and adventure park in East Ham is offering free entry to NHS staff and their families next month.

Flip Out London E6, on Barking Road, will reopen on Saturday, July 25, with strict measures in place to mitigate Covid-19 risk, including reduced capacity, staff wearing PPE and temperature checks on entry.

To thank healthcare workers on the coronavirus crisis frontline, Flip Out is offering free entry to NHS staff and their families on selected sessions in August.

The park caters for all ages with activities like battle beams, climbing walls, interactive assault courses, trampolines and inflatables.

Flip Out co-owner Richard Beese said: “With schools and leisure facilities being closed for so long now, it’s become increasingly difficult to keep kids active and healthy.

“Now more than ever I think people can benefit from having a bit of fun and getting fit at the same time.”

Visit the Flip Out website for bookings.

