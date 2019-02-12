Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

East Ham schoolboy to feature in Bollywood movie Mental Hai Kya

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 05 March 2019

Haider Ali, 11, who has appeared in a Bollywood film. Picture: KEN MEARS

Haider Ali, 11, who has appeared in a Bollywood film. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

An 11-year-old boy who dreams of being a star is a step closer after featuring in a Bollywood film.

Haider Ali from East Ham was a huge fan of Indian movies before ending up in one after being spotted by the makers of the forthcoming comedy Mental Hai Kya, or Are you Mental?

“It was amazing. I had never done anything like it before. I hope it will be the first of many,” the New City Primary School pupil said.

“My mum feels proud which makes me even happier.”

The young Juventus and Manchester United fan didn’t even have to audition for his part with the film’s producers casting him after seeing his picture at the modelling agency Haider belongs to.

After an interview in which he impressed the casting director with his confidence his journey towards possible movie stardom began.

In the black comedy crime thriller directed by Prakash Kovelamudi – whose 2004 film Bommalata scooped a national film award – Haider plays the part of a schoolboy trapped in a fire at a library with a couple of friends.

For the scene shot between May and June last year the eldest of four had to have makeup applied to make him look injured and perform surrounded by fire – though thankfully not the real thing.

“It was in front of a green screen. It was great. I had three scenes in the library. Then another on a bridge with the actress holding our hands,” Haider said.

On sharing the screen with Bollywood stars including Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, Haider said: “It was amazing to work with them.

“I would like to do it again. I want to be an actor in the future.”

But Haider, who plays football for his school team and enjoys playing computer games in his spare time, is no stranger to being the centre of attention.

In 2016 he took part in a campaign for the children’s charity Barnardo’s and walked the catwalk at a children’s international fashion show just last month.

But he’s keeping his film role a secret from most of his friends.

“I haven’t told anyone apart from a few of them. I would like to keep it as a surprise,” Haider said.

The film is due to come out on May 3.

Most Read

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

Land and buildings sold by council helped pay for back-office reforms

The Hallsville Quarter was sold ahead of a landmark redevelopment.

Concrete slab and broken down lorry at Beckton roundabout cause misery for motorists

A lorry with a broken axle and slab of concrete on the road have caused tailbacks around the Beckton roundabout. Picture: KEN MEARS

Plea to mayor to restore the 25 bus to Oxford Circus cut short by TfL

The 25 that used to run direct to Oxford Circus from east London. Picture: Save Our Buses campaign

Gospel Oak to Barking: Trains to run every 30 minutes on shambolic Overground line as Class 710s still not ready

A Class 710 train on a late night testing run on the Gospel Oak to Barking Line. Picture: TfL

Most Read

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

Land and buildings sold by council helped pay for back-office reforms

The Hallsville Quarter was sold ahead of a landmark redevelopment.

Concrete slab and broken down lorry at Beckton roundabout cause misery for motorists

A lorry with a broken axle and slab of concrete on the road have caused tailbacks around the Beckton roundabout. Picture: KEN MEARS

Plea to mayor to restore the 25 bus to Oxford Circus cut short by TfL

The 25 that used to run direct to Oxford Circus from east London. Picture: Save Our Buses campaign

Gospel Oak to Barking: Trains to run every 30 minutes on shambolic Overground line as Class 710s still not ready

A Class 710 train on a late night testing run on the Gospel Oak to Barking Line. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Newham Recorder

WBBL: BA London Lions 70 Newcastle Eagles 56

Action from the WBBL match between BA London Lions and Newcastle Eagles (pic Graham Hodges)

Team News: Barrow vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient's Myles Judd and Boreham Wood midfielder Kieran Murtagh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East Ham schoolboy to feature in Bollywood movie Mental Hai Kya

Haider Ali, 11, who has appeared in a Bollywood film. Picture: KEN MEARS

What’s your favourite topping for Pancake Day?

What do you think is the best pancake topping? Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Ready, set, go! Royal Docks to host Formula E races

Formula E cars outside the ExCeL. Picture: Formula E
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists