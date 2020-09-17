Search

Suspected county lines dealer charged after police raid in East Ham

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 September 2020

This is the moment officers raid a property in East Ham as part of an investigation into county lines drug dealing. Picture: Kent Police

This is the moment officers raid a property in East Ham as part of an investigation into county lines drug dealing. Picture: Kent Police

Archant

A suspected county lines drug dealer has been charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine.

Video footage captures the moment Kent and Metropolitan Police officers raided a property in East Ham at about 5.45am on Tuesday, September 15.

The suspect wasn’t there, but was arrested moments later after a car spotted close by was stopped by police.

Sharmache Jama, of Melford Road, was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Th 28-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on October 14.

Supt Mike Worrall from Kent Police said: “This search warrant was linked to the suspected operation of a county line to supply Class A drugs to some of the most vulnerable people in parts of east Kent.

“County lines drug supply causes misery for communities and it is absolutely right that we continue to put significant resources into identifying and arresting those we suspect to be involved.”

