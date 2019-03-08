Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Video

CCTV catches person pooing in East Ham street

PUBLISHED: 17:40 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 07 May 2019

This is the moment a person has a poo in a street in East Ham. Picture: SUBMITTED

This is the moment a person has a poo in a street in East Ham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

CCTV footage has emerged showing someone having a poo in an East Ham street.

The person, who appears to be a man, can be seen dropping a cloth or piece of clothing at the kerbside between a car and van before dropping their trousers and lowering themselves down.

After doing their business, the public pooper folds the cloth over the deposit before strolling off and leaving it behind.

You may also want to watch:

The dodgy defecator appears to have been wearing light-coloured trousers, a dark T-shirt, cap and carrying a shoulder bag when he was caught on camera at 9.40pm on April 11.

Going to the loo in public could be considered an example of outraging public decency, which is a common law offence in England and Wales.

Two requirements should be met for an offence to have been committed: the act is of such a lewd nature that it outrages public decency and it took place in publicwith the possibility of it being seen by two or more people who were present even if they did not witness it.

To report a suspected outrage of public decency call the police on 101.

Most Read

Decomposed body found in ‘hoarder’s’ home in East Ham

The body was found at an address in Rochford Close. Pic: Google

Custom House deaths: Crowdfunding page launched to pay for the funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Commuter punched and told ‘he deserved that’ at Canning Town station

Police would like to speak to this man. Pic: BTP

Custom House deaths: Body found in flat is missing Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

CCTV catches person pooing in East Ham street

This is the moment a person has a poo in a street in East Ham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Most Read

Decomposed body found in ‘hoarder’s’ home in East Ham

The body was found at an address in Rochford Close. Pic: Google

Custom House deaths: Crowdfunding page launched to pay for the funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Commuter punched and told ‘he deserved that’ at Canning Town station

Police would like to speak to this man. Pic: BTP

Custom House deaths: Body found in flat is missing Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

CCTV catches person pooing in East Ham street

This is the moment a person has a poo in a street in East Ham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s head coach knew last season he had special group

Justin Edinburgh is congratulated by his Leyton Orient players after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Custom House deaths: Police name Henriett Szucs as second woman found in flat

Henriett Szucs. Picture: Met Police

Cricket: Beard glad to be back in Essex line-up

Aaron Beard on fielding duty for Essex during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

CCTV catches person pooing in East Ham street

This is the moment a person has a poo in a street in East Ham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists