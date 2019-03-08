Video

CCTV catches person pooing in East Ham street

This is the moment a person has a poo in a street in East Ham. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

CCTV footage has emerged showing someone having a poo in an East Ham street.

The person, who appears to be a man, can be seen dropping a cloth or piece of clothing at the kerbside between a car and van before dropping their trousers and lowering themselves down.

After doing their business, the public pooper folds the cloth over the deposit before strolling off and leaving it behind.

The dodgy defecator appears to have been wearing light-coloured trousers, a dark T-shirt, cap and carrying a shoulder bag when he was caught on camera at 9.40pm on April 11.

Going to the loo in public could be considered an example of outraging public decency, which is a common law offence in England and Wales.

Two requirements should be met for an offence to have been committed: the act is of such a lewd nature that it outrages public decency and it took place in publicwith the possibility of it being seen by two or more people who were present even if they did not witness it.

To report a suspected outrage of public decency call the police on 101.