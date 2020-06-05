East Ham motorcycle display team receives Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service
PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 June 2020
Archant
An organisation educating children through leisure activities – with a world-famous motorcycle display team at its heart - has received a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.
Imps Motorcycle Display Team, based in East Ham, is among 230 charities, social enterprises and groups to receive the prestigious award, which recognises their outstanding work to benefit their communities.
You may also want to watch:
Founder and team director Roy Pratt MBE said: “I thank The Queens Awards for this recognition on behalf of so many volunteers who have given so much of themselves throughout our history.
“It is a real honour to be recognised for doing what we love to do, particularly in our golden anniversary year.”
The Imps, noted for impeccable red tunics and a disciplined and spectacular motorcycle display show, has enriched the lives of more than 2,500 young people over the past 50 years through a dynamic and challenging programme of activities.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.