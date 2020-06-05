Search

East Ham motorcycle display team receives Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 June 2020

Imps Motorcycle Display Team riders in pyramid formation. Picture: Imps Motorcycle Display

Imps Motorcycle Display Team riders in pyramid formation. Picture: Imps Motorcycle Display

An organisation educating children through leisure activities – with a world-famous motorcycle display team at its heart - has received a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Imps performers ready to ride. Picture: Imps Motorcycle DisplayImps performers ready to ride. Picture: Imps Motorcycle Display

Imps Motorcycle Display Team, based in East Ham, is among 230 charities, social enterprises and groups to receive the prestigious award, which recognises their outstanding work to benefit their communities.

Founder and team director Roy Pratt MBE said: “I thank The Queens Awards for this recognition on behalf of so many volunteers who have given so much of themselves throughout our history.

“It is a real honour to be recognised for doing what we love to do, particularly in our golden anniversary year.”

The Imps, noted for impeccable red tunics and a disciplined and spectacular motorcycle display show, has enriched the lives of more than 2,500 young people over the past 50 years through a dynamic and challenging programme of activities.

