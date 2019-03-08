Appeal for help after ‘vulnerable’ man from East Ham goes missing on trip to Stratford
PUBLISHED: 14:48 13 March 2019
Archant
Police concerned for the welfare of a ‘vulnerable’ missing man have appealed for help finding him.
John Joseph was last seen just after midday on Monday in Stratford where he had been with his carer.
The 67-year-old from East Ham has autism and dementia.
@MPSNewham tweeted that John is considered vulnerable.
He was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue baseball cap. He may be seen using buses, police said.
Anyone who can help should call police on 101.