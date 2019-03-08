Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Appeal for help after ‘vulnerable’ man from East Ham goes missing on trip to Stratford

PUBLISHED: 14:48 13 March 2019

John Joseph was last seen just after midday on Monday in Stratford where he had been with his carer. Picture: MPS

John Joseph was last seen just after midday on Monday in Stratford where he had been with his carer. Picture: MPS

Archant

Police concerned for the welfare of a ‘vulnerable’ missing man have appealed for help finding him.

John Joseph was last seen just after midday on Monday in Stratford where he had been with his carer.

The 67-year-old from East Ham has autism and dementia.

@MPSNewham tweeted that John is considered vulnerable.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue baseball cap. He may be seen using buses, police said.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101.

Most Read

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Mums protest at Newham University Hospital over maternity care

Picture: Luke Acton.

Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Boleyn Ground development naming block after West Ham legend

a mock-up of the Upton Gardens development, which sits on the site of West Ham's old Boleyn Ground. Picture: Barratt London.

‘IRA’ claims responsibility for bombs sent to travel hubs including London City Airport

The package sent to London City Airport. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Mums protest at Newham University Hospital over maternity care

Picture: Luke Acton.

Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Boleyn Ground development naming block after West Ham legend

a mock-up of the Upton Gardens development, which sits on the site of West Ham's old Boleyn Ground. Picture: Barratt London.

‘IRA’ claims responsibility for bombs sent to travel hubs including London City Airport

The package sent to London City Airport. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Embleton not bothered about what O’s rivals do

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton issues instructions from the touchline against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham’s Declan Rice gets England call-up

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) celebrates after Felipe Anderson (background) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.

Maguire-Drew’s calf injury a worry for Orient ahead of crunch period

Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London women ease to big win over Colchester as Pesch collects four in rout

East London's women's eighths beats Old Southendians 3-0 (pic: ELHC)

Appeal for help after ‘vulnerable’ man from East Ham goes missing on trip to Stratford

John Joseph was last seen just after midday on Monday in Stratford where he had been with his carer. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists