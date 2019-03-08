Appeal for help after ‘vulnerable’ man from East Ham goes missing on trip to Stratford

John Joseph was last seen just after midday on Monday in Stratford where he had been with his carer. Picture: MPS Archant

Police concerned for the welfare of a ‘vulnerable’ missing man have appealed for help finding him.

John Joseph was last seen just after midday on Monday in Stratford where he had been with his carer.

The 67-year-old from East Ham has autism and dementia.

@MPSNewham tweeted that John is considered vulnerable.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue baseball cap. He may be seen using buses, police said.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101.