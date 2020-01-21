Search

Flip Out offers Scouts discount at its East Ham trampoline park in bid to tackle childhood obesity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 January 2020

Flip Out is offering Scout groups discounted rates, including at its East Ham trampoline park. Picture: Flip Out

Flip Out is offering Scout groups discounted rates, including at its East Ham trampoline park. Picture: Flip Out

Archant

The Scouts are jumping for joy after partnering up with a trampoline park firm to fight childhood obesity.

Members of the movement can work towards badges while groups can get 20 per cent off the admission price thanks to the deal between The Scout Association and Flip Out, which has a park in Barking Road, East Ham.

Mark Hislop, commercial director of The Scout Association, said: "We are delighted to enter into a partnership with Flip Out."

Benefits of trampoline exercise include improved posture, co-ordination and balance.

Richard Beese, Flip Out co-owner, said: "This is a fantastic new partnership and we look forward to welcoming Scout groups. "We will provide a fun and safe experience for Scouts to get active and improve their confidence and self-esteem.

"Our commitment to fight childhood obesity is stronger than ever and we're happy to partner up with an organisation that has similar core values and ethics."

Fundraiser launched after West Ham United fan dies near Stratford station

A West Ham United fan collapsed and died following Saturday's match against Everton. Picture: April Roach

Jailed for life: Newham and Redbridge men locked up for murder of teenager stabbed 17 times

Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah were jailed for life for stabbing teenager Amara Toure to death 17 times. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of 'high end' cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

'I need justice for my son': Family's anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Stratford hotel ordered to pay £45,000 over 'serious' fire safety failures

Act Grange Ltd, which runs The Baytree Hotel in Vicarage Lane, Stratford, and the company’s director Falgun Patel were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, January 13. Picture: Google

