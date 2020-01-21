Flip Out offers Scouts discount at its East Ham trampoline park in bid to tackle childhood obesity

The Scouts are jumping for joy after partnering up with a trampoline park firm to fight childhood obesity.

Members of the movement can work towards badges while groups can get 20 per cent off the admission price thanks to the deal between The Scout Association and Flip Out, which has a park in Barking Road, East Ham.

Mark Hislop, commercial director of The Scout Association, said: "We are delighted to enter into a partnership with Flip Out."

Benefits of trampoline exercise include improved posture, co-ordination and balance.

Richard Beese, Flip Out co-owner, said: "This is a fantastic new partnership and we look forward to welcoming Scout groups. "We will provide a fun and safe experience for Scouts to get active and improve their confidence and self-esteem.

"Our commitment to fight childhood obesity is stronger than ever and we're happy to partner up with an organisation that has similar core values and ethics."