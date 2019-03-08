Flip Out in East Ham offers free annual pass in Rugby World Cup inspired competition

Flip Out in East Ham is offering people a chance to win a free annual pass if they can guess the score in the Rugby World Cup final on November 2. Picture: Peter Weinand Archant

A trampoline and adventure park is celebrating England's dazzling run to the Rugby World Cup final in Japan by offering a chance to win a free annual pass.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flip Out in Barking Road, East Ham, want flippers to guess what the final score will be in England's showdown against South Africa on Saturday (November 2).

The trampoline and adventure park, which recently gave away free passes to schools to help fight childhood obesity, is also giving away 100 free one hour passes if England are crowned world champions.

You may also want to watch:

Richard Beese, co-owner, said: "After England's heroic run to the final we felt inspired to give something back.

"The boys have shown an incredible display of skill, power and strength which is something we value highly.

"With luck on our side the boys will bring the trophy home and we can all celebrate for free at Flip Out!"

To be in with a chance to win simply like Flip Out London E6's Facebook page, share the post and comment "champions" and the 100 lucky winners will be notified via messenger.